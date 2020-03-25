Slim Thug Shares Video Of Him Getting Coronavirus Test “For The Dumb Non-Believers” [VIDEO]

Slim Thug shocked the entire city when he revealed on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he was recovering.

But, you know how it goes when it’s somebody you know but aren’ entirely sure – you get skeptical. So, Slim did something smart, he actually filmed his doctor’s visit to ensure that everybody got the real truth about the coronavirus and that even he, as healthy as he is in terms of running and working out – can still catch the virus.

Watch the video of Slim’s doctors visit below. As of Wednesday, both Harris County and Fort Bend County are under a stay at home-work order that will be in effect until April 3rd. Click here for the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the Houston area and more.

Also On 97.9 The Box: