HISD To Launch H.O.M.E. Distance Learning Plan In Wake Of Coronavirus

The Houston Independent School District is launching HISD @ H.O.M.E. (Home-based Online Mobile Education), a distance learning plan to ensure students’ academic and non-academic needs are met as the district remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Students and parents will be able to access the site on their school’s main landing page by clicking on the HISD @ H.O.M.E. icon or visiting the site at: HoustonISD.org/HOME.

The HISD @ H.O.M.E. distance learning plan includes curriculum by grade level and subject matter that is designed to maintain productive instruction for students using computers, laptops, tablets, iPads or smartphones.

Instruction will be available online as follows:

Week of March 23: Students will be able to log in and interact with the digital resources

Week of March 30: Curriculum-based lessons and activities will go live

Webinars will be held to assist parents with accessing the digital instructional materials. The webinar schedule will be announced soon.

Also, beginning the week of March 23, HISD teachers will reach out to families to establish each student’s digital curriculum access needs so campuses can determine the number of paper-based curriculum resources schools need to provide to families.

A survey is available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9VPFZ5Q.

All HISD high school students (grades nine through 12) have district-issued laptops.

Additionally, Social and Emotional Learning is working to upload online lessons, activities, and videos that students and parents can engage in at home, while HISD Wraparound Services is also working on similar communications and virtual supports.

Current precautions call for all HISD schools and district offices to remain closed through Friday, April 10, with classes resuming on Monday, April 13.

Please continue to visit HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts for additional information and updates.

Also On 97.9 The Box: