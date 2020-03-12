CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

NCAA Announces Men’s And Women’s College Basketball Tournaments Are Canceled

NCAA Logo

Source: (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) / (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The ramifications of coronavirus COVID-19 have affected the sports world dramatically in the last 24 hours. On Thursday (Mar. 12), the NCAA announced that it was canceling the upcoming men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. The news comes hours after numerous conferences canceled their respective conference championship tournaments.

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was announced as a positive test for the virus, becoming the first player in the league who was diagnosed. Hours later, teammate Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NBA to effectively suspend the season until further notice.

Numerous states have announced suspensions and or cancellations of their basketball tournaments, athletic activities and more as the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country expands.

RELATED: SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Fears

RELATED: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

coronavirus , NCAA

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 7 hours ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 2 days ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close