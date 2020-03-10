CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As Sex Offender In Cali

You had one job.

Kenneth Petty.& Nicki Minaj

Source: Splash / Splash News

Better late than never? Nicki Minaj’s husband has finally gotten around to registering as a sex offender in California—but it took getting arrested before he did so.

TMZ reports that Kenneth Petty aka Zoo aka Nicki Minaj’s hubby is finally entered into the California Megan’s Law database, which tracks the state’s sex offenders.

Last week, Petty was arrested for failing to register after having moved to California with his new wife in 2019.

As previously reported, Petty’s latest struggle kicked off after a traffic stop in Beverly Hills last year. After the cops ran his info they realized he was registered as a sex offender in New York, but not so in California, and he was arrested. He was then picked up the Feds last week, on the same charge.

Back in 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted rape. While in prison, Petty, who also has a manslaughter conviction, wasn’t exactly a model inmate, running up a long list of disciplinary violations. In March 2019, he plead guilty to driving with a suspended license in Long Island.

Petty is due back in court next month to deal with the federal charges (the local charges by the LA County DA has been dropped). Until then, he will be rocking an ankle monitor and traveling is out of the question since he surrendered his passport. Part of his bail conditions (his bond was $100,000) include refraining from any drug and alcohol use, too.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were married in a small ceremony in October 2019. If convicted, the 46-year-old Petty is facing up to 10 years in prison.

