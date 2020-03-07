CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Azriel Clary Says R. Kelly Made Her Eat Her Own Feces

Among the depraved acts that the jailed singer has been accused of, this stands as one of the most disturbing.

US-music-Entertainment-court-crime

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

We want to warn readers that this post may contain wording that might be disturbing to some. In an upcoming documentary, Azriel Clary claims that her ex-boyfriend R. Kelly made her eat her own feces out of a cup.

A teaser clip of a documentary produced by ASIS Entertainment Networks shows Clary, 22, allegedly speaking on the phone with federal agents and describes the aforementioned act in detail.

“He [Kelly] has a video of me, um…he made me do this video, actually, of me doing a number two in a cup and then eating it out the cup,” Clary is seen saying in the clip that was posted on the ASIS Entertainment Instagram page on Friday (March 6).

Another portion of the clip features Clary allegedly speaking with Kelly and blasting her former lover for his mistreatment.

“It’s done, it’s over. It’s over, you may not make it to trial,” Clary is heard saying, with Kelly responding back tearfully with, “I love you.”

Clary adds, “I’m so sorry for you. I’m sorry. I really did love you. And you, you lied to me and you used me, and you played me,” all while Kelly is heard crying on the other end of the exchange.

Kelly. 53, is currently imprisoned in Chicago and was in court this week to enter a not-guilty plea in his 13-count child pornography case. It was revealed in a new report that authorities seized over 100 electronic devices, including hard drives and cell phones in a storage facility owned by Kelly. His attorney doesn’t believe anything incriminating will be found.

Photo: Getty

Azriel Clary Says R. Kelly Made Her Eat Her Own Feces  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Shannade Clermont Is Released From Prison Early [Video]
 4 hours ago
03.07.20
Quality Control’s Pee Thomas & #LLHHATL Star Tommie…
 5 hours ago
03.07.20
Azriel Clary Says R. Kelly Made Her Eat…
 6 hours ago
03.07.20
Solange Finally Shuts Down Those Rumors She’s Dating…
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts…
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Suge Knight Ordered To Pay Associate $107 Million
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Pop Smoke Celebrated During Brooklyn Funeral Procession
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Pleasure P Arrested For Battery At Checkers Drive-Thru…
 1 day ago
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…
 2 days ago
03.06.20
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Kendrick Lamar Announces pgLang, His New Media Company
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
10 items
Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close