CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Stay

On Thursday night, the state of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods in connection to the 2004 murders of three police officers.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m CST, according to the state’s corrections department, after his life was taken by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court had issued a temporary stay on his execution but ultimately decided to lift it before killing him on Thursday.

Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Stay  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Solange Finally Shuts Down Those Rumors She’s Dating…
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
Suge Knight Ordered To Pay Associate $107 Million
 5 hours ago
03.06.20
Pop Smoke Celebrated During Brooklyn Funeral Procession
 7 hours ago
03.06.20
Pleasure P Arrested For Battery At Checkers Drive-Thru…
 8 hours ago
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…
 23 hours ago
03.06.20
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Kendrick Lamar Announces pgLang, His New Media Company
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
10 items
Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
#FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close