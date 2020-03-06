CLOSE
Suge Knight Ordered To Pay Associate $107 Million

Good luck with that though.

Marion "Suge" Knight Sentencing

Source: Pool / Getty

The story of Suge Knight continues to unravel for the worst. He has just been served another big blow to his life which is already mired in the struggle.

Vulture is reporting that the Compton native was given some bad news this week. On Monday, March 2 the courts reaffirmed that a 2005 judgement still is very much actionable. The suit was brought forth by Lydia Harris, the wife of incarcerated entrepreneur Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who claims she was owed millions of dollars for providing seeding money to Knight during the infancy stages of the label. She would in turn be the first ever vice president of Death Row Records but was cut from any profits once the company started flourishing.

In 2005 Marion was ordered to pay Harris $107 million dollars. Ironically on September 20, 2019, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo voided the original ruling against him citing Harris had withdrawn the request. It is alleged that Lydia and Knight settled her financial grievance privately thus the retraction. But in a surprise move the judge reversed the ruling citing that Harris’ original legal team Wasserman, Comden & Casselman were due 40% of the payout. Judge Sotelo explained his rationale saying “This is a very old case with big names and big numbers.”

While the law is the law we are sending a big #GoodLuckWithThat to this whole situation as Suge is no longer the shot caller he once was in his heyday. In 2008 he filed for bankruptcy and in 2015 he crashed his car into two men which landed him in the clink for a 28-year sentence.

 

Suge Knight Ordered To Pay Associate $107 Million  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

