CLOSE
Women's History Month
HomeWomen's History Month

31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Rosalind Brewer #WomensHistoryMonth

us-shareholder-economy-starbucks

Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list continues with a businesswoman who has made a habit of making something out of nothing with major brands. Sam’s Club, Walmart and now Starbucks. A Spelman College graduate who currently serves as the coffee company’s Chief Operating Officer, she spearheads one of the most beloved companies in America with a track record that is quite unmatched. Meet Rosalind Brewer, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Let’s run down some factoids on Rosalind Brewer, shall we? She is the first woman and first African-American to serve as COO of Starbucks. She is also the only person of color that happens to sit on the board of Amazon, easily one of the biggest, if not the biggest online retailer in the world. She’s helped lead these companies beyond different financial measures and in regards to leadership – she may be the most powerful black woman in business.

In April 2018 when two African-American men being arrested at Starbucks became national news, it became a personal mission for Brewer and Starbucks to rectify the situation. As Brewer said in an interview later that year with the Washington Post, “If there is a place where bias doesn’t exist, I haven’t found it.”

To be “the only one,” a common feeling for black women in corporate America, Brewer has said that she isn’t a fan and that it’s a lonely position. But, she’ll continue to be one of “the ones” that help voice for change and black women rising to roles of power not just in business, but the world over.

FUN FACT: When she graduated from Spelman in 1984, Brewer actually graduated with a degree in chemistry. As she continued her journey through higher education, she rounded out her bachelor’s degree by graduating from the Director’s College at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business/Stanford Law School

QUOTE:  “You can and should set your own limits and clearly articulate them. This takes courage, but it is also liberating and empowering, and often earns you new respect.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Roslind Brewer and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

Rosalind Brewer

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 3 hours ago
03.10.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 8 hours ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 9 hours ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 9 hours ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 13 hours ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 13 hours ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 14 hours ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Nelly Reportedly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms: Here’s Some…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
#IWD2020: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That…
 2 days ago
03.08.20
11 items
DaBaby Slaps Woman In The Face During Concert,…
 3 days ago
03.08.20
Post Malone Denies Being On Drugs
 3 days ago
03.08.20
Shannade Clermont Is Released From Prison Early [Video]
 3 days ago
03.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close