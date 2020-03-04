CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills

WENN/Avalon

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj turned himself into U.S. Marshals on Wednesday on an indictment of failing to register as a sex offender.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

TMZ says Petty’s legal troubles started last July when he moved to California and got pulled over by Beverly Hills PD on November 15. Though he registered as a sex offender in New York, he did not in California, which is required by law. He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond per the L.A. County District Attorney.

The feds are also on the case, hence why he is currently in federal custody.

Back in 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and served almost 4 years in state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender. If convicted on the federal charge of failure to register as a sex offender, Petty faces 10 years in prison.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Kenneth Petty’s Rude Actions At Trinidad Carnival

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes” Single

Kenneth petty , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 27 mins ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 4 hours ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 5 hours ago
03.04.20
NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment
 7 hours ago
03.04.20
Model Slick Woods Gets Nipsey Hussle Face Tattoo
 9 hours ago
03.04.20
The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales Are Up…
 11 hours ago
03.04.20
MLB: OCT 13 NLDS - Game 4 - Dodgers at Mets
Carl Crawford Addresses Label Drama In New Interview:…
 21 hours ago
03.03.20
12 items
Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux…
 22 hours ago
03.04.20
Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
15 items
Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Marc Daly Apologizes For Drama Caused By Saying…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Judge OKs Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Release…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Wendy Williams Says She And Nene Leakes Were…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Urban One Honors
Netflix Announces Stacked ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
7 items
Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Tyler Perry Relieved No Foul Play Found In…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close