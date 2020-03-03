Texas Super Tuesday Guide: How To Vote, Polling Locations And More!

Welcome to Super Tuesday, the first major voting day in Texas! Texas runs open primaries, which means you don’t have to be registered to a particular political party in order to participate. However, a voter can participate in the Democratic or Republican primary but not participate in both.

WHEN ARE POLLS OPEN: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AM I REGISTERED?: Check and see if you’re registered to vote in Texas here.

SAMPLE BALLOT: Need to have an idea of how the ballot will look before you step to your polling place? Enter a street address or Voter ID number to look up races that will appear here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/SampleBallots?lang=en-US

Additionally, if you need a county by country breakdown, see here:

WHAT DO I NEED IN ORDER TO VOTE?

You need one of the following items in order to cast your vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

VOTING LOCATIONS:

Wait, who’s exactly running for President (the biggest race) and Texas Senate? See below!

PRESIDENT

Donald Trump (President, R)

Trump launched his re-election campaign all the way back in 2017, the day he was sworn into office as the nation’s 45th president. As highly touted as he is within his party, he has never received more than 50% in any poll that gauges approval rating. Despite championing the economy and border security, the administration has faced numerous scandals including an impeachment trial in early 2020.

Joe Biden (Former Vice President, D)

A former seven-time Senator from Delaware, Biden was the Vice President to Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. This is his third run for the White House as President.

Bernie Sanders (Senator, I)

Though he’s caucusing with the Democrats, Sanders is an independent and in the 2016 primary, he finished second to Hillary Clinton in a hotly contested race. He’s campaigned mainly on getting money out of politics, Medicare for All and battling climate change.

Michael Bloomberg (Former NYC Mayor, D)

Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world and a former three-term Mayor of New York City entered the race last November. (No doubt you’ve seen or heard a campaign ad of his over the last five months). His singular mission? Beating Trump.

Elizabeth Warren (Senator, D)

The University of Houston graduate and lawyer is an expert on bankruptcy law and has proposed numerous items and plans should she become President including a wealth tax, a program to forgive student loan debt and more.

Texas Super Tuesday Guide: How To Vote, Polling Locations And More! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell

Also On 97.9 The Box: