CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments

Normani Soul Train Music awards

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Back in 2019, old comments made on Tumblr and tweets by Camila Cabello resurfaced that were anti-black or used very derogatory language. Cabello has long since apologized about those comments but her former Fifth Harmony band member Normani opened up to Rolling Stone about her thoughts regarding everything.

“I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past,” Normani said in an e-mail statement to the magazine. “I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story.”

The 23-year-old “Motivation” singer wrote, “I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community. It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat.”

She continued, “It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans. I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this. I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable. I have spoken what is in my heart and pray this is transparent enough that I never have to speak on it again.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Normani &amp; More Team Up For “Charlie’s Angels” Album

RELATED: Watch Normani’s Dreams Come True In “Motivation” Video

Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pop Smoke’s Family Issues Statement, Rapper’s Murder Investigation…
 5 hours ago
02.29.20
Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments
 21 hours ago
02.29.20
11 items
Meek Mill Dragged For Comparing Women Twerking To…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
10 Podcasts Black Women Should Add To Their…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
‘Young Dylan’s’ Mieko Hillman On How Hair Gives…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Launch 2nd Lawsuit Against Mississippi…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
14 items
Snoop Dogg Says He Abused His Power With…
 2 days ago
02.28.20
Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Candyman x Jordan Peele
A Horror Classic Comes Back To Life In…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Armed Robber Steals 3 Pairs Of Travis Scott…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
H.E.R Launching Sunglasses Collection
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close