Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Past Insensitive Comments

Back in 2019, old comments made on Tumblr and tweets by Camila Cabello resurfaced that were anti-black or used very derogatory language. Cabello has long since apologized about those comments but her former Fifth Harmony band member Normani opened up to Rolling Stone about her thoughts regarding everything.

As part of a brand new cover story, Normani wanted to be completely heard and unfiltered about it.

“I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past,” Normani said in an e-mail statement to the magazine. “I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story.”

The 23-year-old “Motivation” singer wrote, “I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community. It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat.”

She continued, “It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans. I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this. I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable. I have spoken what is in my heart and pray this is transparent enough that I never have to speak on it again.”

