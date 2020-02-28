CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Series

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

CNN.Com is reporting that one of my favorite Disney shows is back! “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will be streaming on Disney+ hopefully sooner rather than later. There is no official word on when it will be available but we do know that we’ll be able to hear the original voices that brought these iconic characters to life. Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye & Cedric The Entertainer are all on board. Only person that probably won’t be on the show is Orlando Brown as Sticky. I think we’ve all seen how he’s gone crazy in interviews and on social media. I’m praying for his mental healing. I love you, O! Get better!! READ MORE

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

6 photos Launch gallery

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Continue reading Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

So ... Shawn Mendes somewhat broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad! The "If I Can't Have You" singer stripped down as part of the #MyCalvins campaign and people are going WILD over these new photos of him in nothing but his underwear. It's like, he has the face of a boyish kid but the body of a grown ass sex symbol! Mendes shared a bunch of the photos on Instagram showing off his ripped figure, chiseled abs, and seductive stares into the camera. He's not the only hot celeb in the ad as other celebs such as Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan and more all appear in a social media post shared by CK. Even some of Mendes' celeb friends didn't know how to react about how hot the photos were! See the pics and some fan reactions below!

Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Series  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Disney , proud family

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For…
 4 hours ago
02.28.20
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 6 hours ago
02.28.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Launch 2nd Lawsuit Against Mississippi…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 20 hours ago
02.27.20
14 items
Snoop Dogg Says He Abused His Power With…
 22 hours ago
02.28.20
Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Candyman x Jordan Peele
A Horror Classic Comes Back To Life In…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Armed Robber Steals 3 Pairs Of Travis Scott…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
H.E.R Launching Sunglasses Collection
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Kenneth Petty’s Rude Actions…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
We TV Hosts An Exclusive Screening Of "Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def"
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Eminem Launches Social Media #GodzillaChallenge
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close