Water Main Break Floods 610 East Loop [UPDATE]

This is crazy!

It’s sunny outside, not a raindrop in sight and yet, there’s a massive flooding event in Houston, particularly near the Houston Ship Channel.

A water main break near 610 East Loop and Clinton has led to massive flooding, creating a standstill on roads and more. A few cars were stranded in the water and currently, there’s massive backup along the north loop and drivers can’t get off the road. Rescue boats are pulling some commuters to safety.

All of the main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water. Businesses nearby have closed and according to the University of Houston, there is no water currently on campus due to the break in the pipeline.

No water on campus due to break in city pipeline. UH Management Team is in touch with authorities and evaluating all options. Decision to come soon. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 27, 2020

610 East Loop (Northbound and Southbound) @ Clinton Drive, all lanes are blocked due to water main break. Find Alternate Route. Avoid the area. #houtraffic CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided.

IMAGE CREDIT: Fox 26

Also On 97.9 The Box: