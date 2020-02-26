Mya Explains Why She Married Herself

Radio One Exclusives
| 02.26.20
Dismiss

Mya is still on fire….almost 22 years after dropping her debut album in the late 1990’s on Interscope Records.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mya has sold over 3.2 million records and she is still giving her fans the best of her. I’ve know Ms. Mya since we were teenagers; she is still the same sweet girl that burst on the scene dropping hit after hit after hit!

Mya and Steph Lova

Source: Photo Submission / Photo Submission

A lot has changed since then and now Mya is a an independent artist with her own label Planet 9.

In addition, Mya recently dropped a photo of herself in a wedding gown. It broke internet. But, it was later revealed that photo was taken while she was on the set of her music video for “The Truth” and Mya shared that she married herself. She talks to Steph Lova about that and more!

See Also: Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Mya Explains Why She Married Herself  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Mya

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
We TV Hosts An Exclusive Screening Of "Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def"
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 5 hours ago
02.26.20
Eminem Launches Social Media #GodzillaChallenge
 8 hours ago
02.26.20
Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New…
 8 hours ago
02.26.20
10 items
Black Don’t Crack! 10 Times Nia Long Gave…
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
10 items
10 Times Erykah Badu Showed Us Her Unicorn…
 11 hours ago
02.26.20
Future Claims Alleged Baby Mama Called Child A…
 14 hours ago
02.26.20
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close