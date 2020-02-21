CLOSE
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?

Bardi's lawyers stay busy.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is getting sued for assault. However, multiple witnesses claim the woman who filed the lawsuit is trying to pull the jig.

The Bronx rapper is being accused of hitting and spitting on a female security guard. However, witnesses say that the guard is the one who was in the wrong and Bardi simply reacted.

According to TMZ, a woman named Emani Ellis filed the lawsuit on Friday (Feb. 21) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Per the suit, Ellis was working in Beverly Hills way back in February 2018, when the incident with Cardi allegedly happened.

Per the docs, Ellis claims Cardi blessed her with a fade, striking her in the head, face and body. Ellis, who is Black, also claims that Cardi spit on her and hurled profane and racial slurs at her. We know, Cardi is Dominican and Trinidadian, but we’ll leave that for another time.

Per TMZ’s eyewitnesses, it all went down at a medical building when Ellis tried to take photos and cell phone footage of Cardi as she was leaving a doctor’s appointment (per the timing, she was pregnant, on the low, at the time). Reportedly. Cardi asked Ellis to stop because she didn’t want to be seen leaving the doctor’s office, ya know, privacy and all that.

Per the witnesses, Cardi and the security guard did exchange words, but another security guard got in between them to prevent a physical altercation, and no racial slurs were uttered.

The lawsuit says Cardi used her celebrity clout to get Ellis fired. However,  a rep for the medical building told TMZ it was the doctor and patient coordinator who got the guard axed because they felt she violated their client’s privacy.

Sounds like somebody, not Cardi, is lying for a check, allegedly.

Cardi is being sued for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. Considering these witnesses, don’t bank on the accuser getting a cent.

In other news, Cardi is still collecting a bag from Reebok.

Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

