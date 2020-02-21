CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’ “Season Ticket Holder” [NEW MUSIC]

Shaq got a new teammate for his next battle rap...

Rick Ross x Dwyane Wade

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Dwayne Wade isn’t even a year removed from retirement and already he’s taking on a new career by venturing into the world of rap with the help of fellow Miamian, Rick Ross.

For his first official introduction into the rap game, the future NBA Hall of Famer hops on a track with the Bawse to create “Season Ticket Holder” in which Flash shows he can keep up with some of yesteryear’s ballers turned rappers with the bars and slow flow so you can understand what he’s saying.

“I’m the son of a saint/still considered a sinner/three rings on his finger, yeah that boy was a winner.”

Well, he ain’t Dame D.O.L.L.A. but he ain’t lying.

Whether or not this leads to a full length debut album from Wade remains to be seen but he damn sure has the time to do one if he wants, that’s for sure.

Peep Wade and Ross get busy alongside OG crooner Raphael Sadiqq below and let us know if you think Dwayne Wade has what it takes to carry a full album on his own.

Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’ “Season Ticket Holder” [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dwyane Wade , rick ross

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 3 hours ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 7 hours ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 18 hours ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 18 hours ago
02.20.20
New Twitter Feature Will Give Life To Old…
 19 hours ago
02.20.20
10 items
Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic…
 20 hours ago
02.21.20
Super Trailer For Season 8 of ‘Black Ink…
 20 hours ago
02.20.20
SMFH: George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 24 hours ago
02.20.20
Lauren London arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe’s Memory With Tribute Freestyle…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Tina Lawson Wants To Know Why More People…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Report: Pop Smoke Seemed To Be Targeted In…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close