CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Will Be Her Last

SZA announced that this cover would be her last and will no longer be doing anymore photoshoots or video interviews.

SZA Says Rolling Stone Cover With Megan The Stallion & Normani Is Her Last

Source: David Crotty / Getty

You would have to be living under a rock to not know that Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Normani and currently turning heads and dominating their respective genres of music. Rolling Stone wants to make sure you know that is indeed the case by featuring the bombshells on the cover of it’s second annual “Women Shaping the Future” issue.

On the cover shot by photographer Campbell Addy, Megan, SZA, and Normani look G O O D donning all-black fits. The trio of Black queens is featured in the issue that boasts “revealing in-depth profiles” on the music artists as well as interviews from Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and other outstanding women in different fields.

While everyone was celebrating and lusting over the cover, SZA dropped a bomb amid its reveal. The CTRL crafter announced that this cover would be her last vowing in a series of tweets that she will not be doing any more photoshoots or interviews. She made sure to clarify it has nothing to do with her anxiety, but just a decision she has come to on her own.

Despite that revelation, SZA never mentioned if she was stepping away from music altogether, so hey, who knows, maybe we can expect a collaboration from the three artists in the foreseeable future. As for Megan, she is currently pushing her new single “B.I.T.C.H” and says new music is on the way. Both her and Normani already linked up on the track “Diamonds” off the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

Photo: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Will Be Her Last  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

SZA

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
SMFH: George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete…
 53 mins ago
02.20.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Lauren London arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee…
 5 hours ago
02.20.20
Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe’s Memory With Tribute Freestyle…
 6 hours ago
02.20.20
Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging…
 6 hours ago
02.20.20
Tina Lawson Wants To Know Why More People…
 7 hours ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 8 hours ago
02.20.20
Report: Pop Smoke Seemed To Be Targeted In…
 10 hours ago
02.20.20
Big Boi Approves James Harden & Russell Westbrook’s…
 10 hours ago
02.20.20
10 items
Young Thug Offers Comments On Zaya Wade That…
 23 hours ago
02.20.20
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close