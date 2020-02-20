CLOSE
Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging Comments About His Late Sister

Ryan has expressed that he is "disgusted" by the comments stating, "that's what she gets" for dating a married man. 

Ryan Henry Comes To The Defense of His Murdered Sister, Nova Henry

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Last week, retired NBA player Eddy Curry penned an emotional essay for the Player’s Tribune detailing how he had to deal with the news his on-and-off lover, Nova Henry, and his 10-month-old daughter, Ava being killed by Henry’s attorney, Frederick Goings. Following its release, Henry has been the victim of some disparaging comments, and now her brother, Ryan Henry, is coming to her defense.

In the essay, Curry details his relationship with Nova and two children that were born from it. He explains at the time of Nova and Ava’s death, he was married to his current wife Patrice Curry, whom he has four children with, and she didn’t know about Nova or his two other kids. With that revelation, people are using the opportunity to label Henry as the “mistress” or “other woman” being that Curry was married to someone else at the time.

Those who personally knew Nova is coming to her defense and are offended that her name is being slandered. Especially her brother, 9MAG tattoo shop owner, Ryan Henry.

Henry, the star of VH1’s hit reality show Black Ink Crew: Chicago touched on the murder of his sister and niece in an episode that aired back in 2015 and still haunts him to this day. Ryan has expressed that he is “disgusted” by the comments stating, “that’s what she gets” for dating a married man.

In an Instagram post featuring a gallery of photos with the caption:

“The noisy outside world’s misinformed disrespect does not overshadow what BEAUTY IS…. and how much you Use YOU and myself to help other WOMEN in all kinds of situations… be peaceful 😌

#NOVA”

Curry, did comment in the post by leaving a praying hands emoji. In response to a follower who left a negative comment under Curry’s reaction, Henry responded by pointing out he was calling out those who spoke ill of his sister, not Curry.

“The purpose of this post was not about anyone involved from articled words… it was about the insensitivity of people in reaction to it to slander a woman about a not fully understood and misrepresented perception of her to say she deserved to die.”

As for Frederick Goings, he is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder back in 2013.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging Comments About His Late Sister  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

