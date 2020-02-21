CLOSE
SMFH: George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren

The former volunteer nightwatchman filed the suit over the presidential hopefuls' tweeting about Trayvon Martin, never mentioning his name.

George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren over Trayvon Martin birthday tweets

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

George Zimmerman has managed to surface yet again, this time filing a $265 million lawsuit against a pair of presidential hopefuls over their tweets regarding the late Trayon Martin. Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg tweeted words of remembrance for the slain tween, neither of which mentioned Zimmerman’s known involvement Martin’s death.

NBC News shared in a report that the former volunteer night watchman filed the suit after a pair of tweets from Warren and Buttigieg that referenced the 17-year-old Martin, citing defamation as the reason.

As written in the lawsuit Zimmerman claims that Warren and Buttigieg “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

The tweets took place on Feb. 5 and Zimmerman insinuates that Warren and Buttigieg aimed the messages at him by suggesting that the killing of the boy was propelled by racism.

This adds to a recent $100 million lawsuit that Zimmerman filed against the family of Martin along with the prosecutors of the case for a number of claims such as defamation, fabricated evidence and more.

The complaint, which was filed on Feb. 18, can be read by following this link.

