CLOSE
News
HomeNews

She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Talks Leaving ‘The Chi’ Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

tiffany boone

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It’s been two years since budding actress Tiffany Boone abruptly exited the critically acclaimed Showtime series The Chi, and we haven’t heard much from her about the incident since then. That is, until now. The 33-year old Baltimore native took to Instagram on Wednesday to speak out about her departure from the show after alleging that she was harassed by co-star Jason Mitchell.

Boone wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:

“The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier. I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced.”

She continued

“Not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen and heard. At this time, I am not in a place where I am conformable sharing any more than I already have. I left the show, hoping changes would be made to create a better workplace for everyone involved.[…] I dishonored myself by staying in a situation that I knew wasn’t aligned with who I am or who I want to become.”

View this post on Instagram

feeling grateful and free.

A post shared by Tiffany Boone (@tiffmonet) on

 

But Tiffany hasn’t let the mishap keep her from her work. Since leaving The Chi in 2018, she’s appeared in Jordan Peele’s Amazon series “Hunters” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere. As for Jason Mitchell, he continues to deny Boone’s allegations and even claimed to not know exactly what they are. During a November, he told the hosts:

“They weren’t exactly specific with me about anything and I was a little baffled by that. Had me and Tiffany ever had a situation where, I don’t know, if she might have felt sexually harassed, I can bet my bottom dollar that she would have told me about myself in that moment.”

The Chi’s creator Lena Waithe got dragged earlier this year for her comments about the incident and has since been silent on the matter. However, when asked if she’d ever work with Mitchell again, the Emmy winner told ABC News:

“I think it really just sort of depends on the work that takes place, and that kind of stuff. It’s really a hard thing to speak to, to be honest, because, you know, only time will really tell like what happens.”

Thoughts?

She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Talks Leaving ‘The Chi’ Amid Sexual Harassment Claims  was originally published on globalgrind.com

The Chi , tiffany boone

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 2 hours ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 7 hours ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 8 hours ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
15 items
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
Pop Smoke Shot & Killed
 11 hours ago
02.19.20
Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979,…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty…
 13 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival…
 22 hours ago
02.19.20
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close