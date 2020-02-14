Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef Led To Divorce Court

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have moved on from their previous squabbles, but one couple is heading to splitsville over choosing their fave in the battle.

According to Don’te and D’Andrew Leaphart, the inability to come together over the decision is what landed the two men on the TV show Divorce Court. When asked by the host, Judge Lynn Toler, “What actually caused the separation?” D’Andrew replied, “The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef. I’m serious about that.”

Judge Toler initially thought they were joking, but the D’Andrew revealed even further that the irreconcilable difference appeared when they were discussing “who started what” in regards to Cardi and Nicki’s feud. “It was silly,” Don’te said. He then shared that he was team Cardi, while D’Andrew was team Barbz.

Although the two shared that the pop culture disagreement was the final straw, Don’te admitted that there were “underlying issues before” their disagreement about the two rappers.

“He likes to blame it on that—it wasn’t ‘cause of that,” Don’te said, explaining that D’Andrew was “ungrateful” and “disrespectful.” Don’te added that their argument about the two rappers “was one of the moments [D’Andrew] was disrespectful,” before adding that D’Andrew broke his car windows then headed to his own car singing Jazmine Sullivan’s song, “Bust Your Windows.”

Don’te was seeking payment for damages incurred on his rental home with D’Andrew, asking him to pay his half of $1,250. In the end, Judge Toler told D’Andrew that he had to settle the debt.

