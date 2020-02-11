Access Houston || Daddy Duty 365 | The Eyeconic Event

This segment of Access Houston welcomes the anchor of CW39’s Morning Dose, Mr. Shannon LaNier! Shannon is a proud father of three and is very invovled in their lives. He has a podcast called ‘Daddy Duty 365’ where he talks to dads, celebrity and otherwise, about the sacrifice, the joys, and the challenges of being a father.

Our next conversation is with the founder, owner, and CEO of Eyeconic Television, Queen Jaleah Davis. Jaleah comes on to talk about the success of Eyeconic Television (KVVV, 15.10) with the Eyeconic Event featuring The Eyeconic Awards, which will honor our very own Keisha Nicole and co-hosted by KG Smooth. Jaleah also talks about The Eyeconic Academy, which is Eyeconic Television’s non-profit organization.

Thank you for listening and watching!