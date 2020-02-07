We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments In Oscars History

It’s that time of year again to honor the biggest films and movie stars of the year — well, what the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences thinks were the best films of the year. Most of the time, actual movie goers like you and I don’t agree with who the Academy chooses to take home the acclaimed award.

But nevertheless, we watch every year hoping that our favorite stars get the love and respect they deserve in Hollywood, which unfortunately consists of them taking home an Oscar. Remember how proud we all were when Mahershala Ali won his first Academy Award back in 2017 for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in Moonlight. The film itself took home the trophy for Best Picture — despite the infamous mix up with La La Land.

And all of that took place at a time when Black Hollywood was at odds with the Academy — hence the #OscarsSoWhite movement. Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o spoke out about the movements, saying:

“The Awards should not dictate the terms of art in our modern society, but rather be a diverse reflection of the best of what our art has to offer today.”

But regardless of what Hollywood, the Academy or the world thinks about us as Black folks, we always find a way to shine, dominate and make our presence known.

So in honor of being Black during Black History Month and Oscars weekend, take a look at some of the Blackity Blackest Moments in Academy Award history.

