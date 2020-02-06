CLOSE
Chris Rock Stars In New Trailer To ‘Saw’ Spinoff ‘Spiral’ [VIDEO]

Jigsaw might be dead and gone but Pookie lives!

Spiral artwork

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

In the mid 00’s the Saw film series went from one of the most gory and interesting horror franchises to over the top and often predictable. Now two years since Lionsgate tried to revive the franchise with Jigsaw, a new question has come into that equation: Can Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson breathe new life into a dead horse?

Though we don’t know who originally asked that question, Chris Rock has taken it upon himself to answer it as he’s leaving behind his hallmark comedy genre to enter the world where Billy the clown puppet roams on a minibike.

Starring Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, the teaser trailer to Spiral finds Banks (G-G-G-G-Uniiit! Sorry, couldn’t help ourselves) stumbling upon a new case where police officers are being targeted by someone who seems to be continuing the work of Jigsaw. Death traps along with scary priority mail packages are the the name of the game and after Samuel L. Jackson asks “You wanna play games, muthaf*cka?” we find Banks looking real strung out while in a situation that made the original Saw a cult classic.

Real talk, this looks pretty good.

Peep the first trailer to Spiral: From The Book of Saw below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come May 15.

