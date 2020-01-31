CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe Bryant

Along with honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, the Eastern and Western conference teams will donate money to a Chicago-based organization.

DeRucci Basketball Event In Beijing

Source: VCG / Getty

On Thursday (Jan. 30), the NBA shared an announcement that a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be introduced and will actually have a meaningful impact on the contest. This year’s game will also include a fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.

As reported by NBA.com, the 69th NBA All-Star Game pits Team Giannis of the Eastern Conference and Team LeBron of the Western Conference against each other in hopes they can win one of the first three quarters, which will all start scoreless and will be 12 minutes long. For the fourth quarter, there will be no game clock and something the league calls the Final Target Score will be set.

The format will take the leading team’s combined score through the first three quarters then add 24 points, this in honor of Bryant’s jersey number. The first team to hit the Final Target Score will win the contest.

More from NBA.com:

As part of NBA All-Star 2020, more than $1 million will be contributed to Chicago community non-profit organizations through NBA Cares outreach efforts. These efforts will culminate during the NBA All-Star Game when each team will play for a Chicago-based charity beneficiary, as selected by team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The community organization selected by the winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000 – a total of $300,000 donated to charity for those three quarters. The winner of each of the first three quarters will be the team with the higher score at the end of the 12-minute quarter.

Check out the full rules of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game by following this link.

Photo:

NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices:…
 1 hour ago
01.31.20
NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe…
 3 hours ago
01.31.20
Young Thug Hospitalized Again, Reason Unknown
 4 hours ago
01.31.20
Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might…
 5 hours ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 23 hours ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 23 hours ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 23 hours ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 23 hours ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Erica Dixon Says Twins Received “Wishes of Death”…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission &…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Power Winter Block Party
Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close