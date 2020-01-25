CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers Using N-Word

In case you're wondering, the Louisiana rapper is cool with his white homies using it with him.

Hip Hop Smackdown 6

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

When it comes to getting a breakdown on who or who shouldn’t use the n-word, what better expert to get a comment from than Boosie Badazz? The Lousiana rapper dispensed some sage wisdom regarding why white battle rappers shouldn’t use the term or else they’ll catch a bad one.

TMZ caught Lil Boosie fresh off a flight walking through LAX and got his thoughts on a recent battle featuring white rapper William Wolf. Wolf, in the heat of battle, used the n-word towards his opponent in a rhyme scheme that seemingly tried to justify his use of the term and caught a punch of his unnamed assailant.

Boosie told TMZ that Wolf and others of his hue should definitely know better than to use the n-word in an aggressive manner. However, he’s all good with his white homies referring to him lovingly as “my n*gga.”

Yeah.

Anyway, Boosie was trying to approach the situation from the best place he could given the fact he was literally asked a heavy bomb of a question right after hopping off a plane. Check out the video of the exchange below.

Photo: Getty

Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers Using N-Word  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 12 hours ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 13 hours ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 17 hours ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 2 days ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 2 days ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 3 days ago
01.23.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close