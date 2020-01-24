Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug Shot Is Full Of Struggle

Antonio Brown needs some serious help. The currently unemployed NFL star wide receiver has surrendered to the police after more strang behavior—and his mugshot is notable for its struggle.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest after he allegedly threw a rock at a moving company van after a dispute over a delivery to his Hollywood, FL crib. Somehow, Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, was involved and was arrested. The alleged victim claims Brown and Holt put hands on him.

Holt was arrested on a felony burglary with assault or battery charge and bailed out on Wednesday (Jan. 22). But for some reason (actually, because he locked himself in his home), Brown was not arrested at the time of the incident.

TMZ reports that Brown surrendered last night (Jan. 23), and of course it has already been drama-filled process.

Brown was charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Appearing before a judge this morning, prosecutors are urging he be held without bail, claiming that he is a flight risk. Brown’s lawyers contend their client won’t be going anyware while downplaying the severity of the incident.

“We’re talking about scratches,” reportedly said one of Brown’s lawyers.

Recently, Brown was unceremoniously dropped by his long-time agent Drew Rosenhaus. There is also the time he threw a bag of (candy) dicks at the mother of his children during an argument.

The struggle that has become Antonio Brown is surely exemplified by his mugshot, which you can see above. Life comes at you very fast.

UPDATE: Brown’s bond has been set at $100K and he will be allowed to leave, but with plenty of stipulations. Per TMZ, the judge has ordered a psych evaluation within 10 days of his release and he will have to wear a GPS monitor. He must also surrender his passport.

