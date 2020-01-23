The legal mudslinging between Lira Galore (Née Mercer) and Pierre “Pee” Thomas continues on, this time via Galore. The media personality is seeking a restraining order against Thomas, alleging that he exhibits signs of violence towards her even while in court.

TMZ reports that Galore filed documents for a temporary protective order against the Quality Control Music boss and father to their 9-month-old daughter. In a court hearing regarding the custody of little Khaleesi, Galore noted that Thomas displays “menacing behavior” towards her and wants to legally mandate that he stays far away from her.

Last year, Galore claimed Thomas physically assaulted her and even said that he allegedly beat her during her pregnancy with their child. Galore is in search of $15 million in a lawsuit regarding the domestic violence case.

Thomas has fired back, saying he has been a victim of Galore’s abuse while denying the claims she made regarding his alleged acts.

—

Photo: Getty

Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee” Thomas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: