CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee” Thomas

There has been a series of back and forth jabs between the former couple on the back of claims from Galore that Thomas physically abused her.

Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The legal mudslinging between Lira Galore (Née Mercer) and Pierre “Pee” Thomas continues on, this time via Galore. The media personality is seeking a restraining order against Thomas, alleging that he exhibits signs of violence towards her even while in court.

TMZ reports that Galore filed documents for a temporary protective order against the Quality Control Music boss and father to their 9-month-old daughter. In a court hearing regarding the custody of little Khaleesi, Galore noted that Thomas displays “menacing behavior” towards her and wants to legally mandate that he stays far away from her.

Last year, Galore claimed Thomas physically assaulted her and even said that he allegedly beat her during her pregnancy with their child. Galore is in search of $15 million in a lawsuit regarding the domestic violence case.

Thomas has fired back, saying he has been a victim of Galore’s abuse while denying the claims she made regarding his alleged acts.

Photo: Getty

Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee” Thomas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lira Galore , pierre "pee" thomas

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 8 mins ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 31 mins ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 4 hours ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 5 hours ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 9 hours ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 11 hours ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 11 hours ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close