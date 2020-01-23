CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose

Rest in powerful peace.

McDonald's Beat Of My City Chicago

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

The Hip-Hop world was thrown for a loop when rising rap star Juice WRLD unexpectedly died shortly after getting off a flight. The cause of the Chicago rapper’s death has been determined to be an accidental overdose.

TMZ reports that according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, had toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at his time of death.

In early December 2019, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper collapsed at Midway Airport in Chicago after returning from Los Angeles. Reportedly, he had swallowed a bunch of Percocet pills in order to avoid detection from the Feds. Unfortunately, he soon after suffered seizures and passed away at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. shortly thereafter.

The Feds did find 70 pounds of marijuana in the luggage of the rapper’s entourage. But, word is no one is even going to be charged since no one has claimed the contraband as their own. Reportedly, the pilot had notified authorities that there were guns and drugs on the plane before its arrival at a private hangar.

Recently, Juice WRLD’s family announced plans to release posthumous music. The family issued a statement thanking fans for their continued support shorty after his cause of death was revealed.

Rest in powerful peace Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 2 hours ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 20 hours ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 20 hours ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close