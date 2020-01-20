Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil, You’re Not Going to Beat Me Today’

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles.

The entertainer and musician spoke about his renewed commitment to the Lord during a Saturday appearance at Awaken 2020, an evangelical prayer rally hosted in Tempe, Arizona. After a performance, West told the crowd that he considered himself a “Trojan horse” for God – a man who gained prominence as he worked for the devil, but would later use his fame to spread Jesus’ gospel.

“They always say the devil try to play a trick on somebody, but its like God getting the last laugh,” he said. “I started with this song, and this whole time, the devil thought he had me … This a Trojan horse if I ever seen one.”

He added, “He brought back my clarity. That’s where I found the truth. See, I’ve been the mental hospital and back, working for the devil. They didn’t think I was gonna get out. They had already grabbed the shovels. They said, ‘There’s something wrong with his head. So his career is dead.’ … But Jesus saves. No matter how long you’ve been away, no matter how long you’ve been in the dark, the light is right there, ready to save—to give you the confidence.”

That wasn’t all. West even addressed his past struggles with alcohol, including his infamous 2009 VMAs incident that immediately put him at odds with the general public.

“I never thought about the effect alcohol could have had on my life. I was drinking on the red carpet, and then running on stage a few minutes later,” he recalled. “And everyone around said, ‘Nah, he ain’t really no alcoholic.’ And then you get to the point where you’re drinking Grey Goose and orange juice for breakfast, thinking, ‘Nah, I ain’t really no alcoholic.’”

He’s been vocal and candid about his prior addictions, whether they be to pornography or opioids but rarely has he touched on alcohol being a strong vice of his. In 2018, he tweeted about how often he’d battle or even approach the feeling of quitting drinking.

So when did Ye finally decide to remain sober and focused on spreading the gospel? When he was working, of course.

“There was some vodka in the refrigerator at my office, and sometimes I would just go ahead and take a drink from it in the middle of the day, and I was walking toward that kitchenette area, and I stopped myself and I said, ‘Devil you’re not gonna finna beat me today,’” he recalled. “And it’s something that we take on, day by day. Every day that I don’t pick up that drink, I beat the devil.”

