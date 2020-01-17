CLOSE
J. Cole And Dreamville Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut [NEW MUSIC]

Dreamville Graphics tickets on sale

Source: Dreamville/ radio one digital / Radio One Digital

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.

Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III.  The label gave us 12 new tracks.

You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!

Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:

 

Dreamville Festiville 2019

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

81 photos Launch gallery

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Continue reading Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

Take a listen for yourself:

Ari Lennox EarthGang

Ari Lennox And EarthGang The Day Before Dreamville

8 photos Launch gallery

Ari Lennox And EarthGang The Day Before Dreamville

Continue reading Ari Lennox And EarthGang The Day Before Dreamville

Ari Lennox And EarthGang The Day Before Dreamville

J. Cole And Dreamville Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

dreamville , revenge of the dreamers 3

