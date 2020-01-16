CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit On Behalf of Mississippi Inmates

“They treat us like we aren’t even human,”- Parchman prison inmate

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are honoring their promise to inmates at several Mississippi prisons who are being exposed to deplorable and inhuman conditions by assisting the inmates in filing a law suit against the prison officials.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Jan. 14) Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Roc Nation, and its high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of the prisoners after a spike in deadly violence at several Mississippi state prisons.

“Individuals held in Mississippi’s prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed,” the lawsuit alleges.

In the court documents obtained by the gossip site, the lawsuit states that the issues are due to the Mississippi prison system being “chronically understaffed” and also “dramatically underfunded”, with the budget being reduced by tens of millions each year. The lawsuit goes onto state that the conditions of the prison, coupled with the overworked and underpaid staff is what has led to the inhumane, volatile and dangerous conditions that those imprisoned face daily.https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Fdx-AB39o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link“Walter Gates, an inmate of Unit 29E at Parchman, was stabbed multiple times the night of New Year’s Eve and pronounced dead just after midnight,” attorneys write in the lawsuit. “Roosevelt Holliman was stabbed to death in a fight the next day. And Denorris Howell, an inmate of Unit 291 at Parchman was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead the day after that.”

The documents also point out that Parchman doesn’t have adequate space to house the inmates with more than six men being confined to a single cell, most of which have no mattresses to sleep on or the mattresses are covered in black mold and raw sewage that spilled on the floor.

“In Parchman, the units are subject to flooding. Black mold festers. Rats and mice infest the prison. Units lack running water and electricity for days at a time,” attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

As of press time Parchman nor the Mississippi prison systems have responded to the lawsuit, but many civil rights organizations are calling out prison officials for violating the Eighth Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual punishment.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the inmates, and an order forcing Mississippi’s Dept. of Corrections to lay out a plan to address all the issues, especially their plans to increase staff and clean up the sewage.

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit On Behalf of Mississippi Inmates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay-Z , yo gotti

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 23 mins ago
01.16.20
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 3 hours ago
01.16.20
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 20 hours ago
01.15.20
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking…
 20 hours ago
01.15.20
Offset Settles His $200K Debt With Uncle Sam
 20 hours ago
01.15.20
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 23 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
WNBA, Union Unite For Historic CBA That Raises…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
O.T. Genasis Is Back With Another Gang Banger…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close