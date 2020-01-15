CLOSE
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking Opioid Addiction

“It was just me and God, no other option.”- Timbaland

Legendary producer Timbaland is sharing insight on his amazing weight loss by getting real about the motivation.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the “Up Jumps The Boogie” producer revealed that his amazing transformation was due to overcoming addiction to the opioids Percocet and OxyContin in addition to poor eating habits, which began in 2011 after going through a messy divorce and being audited by the IRS.

“[The pills] put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free. I’m like traveling, doing shows, poppin’ ’em, having fun, just being ignorant,” Timbaland said.

In regards to what motivated him to change his lifestyle, Timbaland states that it was a dream that helped him kicked the habit for good.

“I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face,” Timbaland continued. “One of the toughest things I’ve been through. The only things that got me through it were my kids, my girl, the help of God keeping my mind still.”

Although it was tough, it was his commitment that helped Timbaland go from 350 pounds on his 5 foot seven inch frame to 220 pounds. According to his personal trainer, David Alexander, Timbaland adheres to a strict diet consisting of chicken, salmon and a lot of water.

”He has a no-quit mentality,” Alexander said. “He understands that this is his new life. It’s not something that’s going to go away in three months. And he’s committed. Tim is one of the most mentally strong guys out there.”

Despite his success in overcoming addiction and shedding the unhealthy weight, Timbaland attributes his faith as the driving force for staying on track.

”God has me under construction, which I’m still under,” Timbaland added. “I don’t feel like I’m complete. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m complete, ’cause my mind would probably get idle. God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want.”

Check out the full interview in its entirety here.

Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking Opioid Addiction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

