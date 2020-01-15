CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out Of Fear

What did he think was going to happen?

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a marked man in the bing and he knows it. The infamous Brooklyn rapper’s lawyer filed paperwork requesting his client serve out his 2-year sentence for racketeering charges at home out of fear for his safety.

Apparently, and well, “duh,” the “Gummo” rapper fears reprisal after his snitching ways led to jail time for a bunch of his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang associates.

TMZ reports Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, filed docs asking the judge to allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence either under home confinement or in a community correctional facility. Keep in mind that Tekashi is already at an undisclosed private facility due to safety concerns. However, he claims the jail he is in is full of Nine Trey members.

“Allowing Hernandez to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under home confinement would be the most reasonable means to adjust and prepare for his re-entry into the community,” reads Lazzaro’s letter to Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Engelmayer, per Page Six. “It would be a grave injustice for Hernandez to be denied the reasonable opportunity to adjust to and prepare for his re-entry into the community due to his cooperation with the government and placement in a private facility by the government for safety reasons.”

Keep in mind that due to the time he already served while awaiting trial, and singing from the stand. that with good behavior Tekashi could be out by August 2020.

Tekashi also reportedly already signed a new record deal while confined and hopes to continue his career. He may want to consider that struggle, for safety reasons.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out Of Fear  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

