Student Shot, Killed At Bellaire High School

A student was shot in the chest at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon. The student was transported to an area hospital where they later passed away.

There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) January 14, 2020

The high school, which serves 3,450 students and is the largest high school in HISD, typically dismisses students around 4 p.m., when the initial call of the shooting came in.

It is the first shooting at a local school since October 2019 when a student was shot and injured at Wesbury High School. HPD called that shooting an “isolated incident” and the student survived their wounds.

UPDATE: HISD says the student has died. https://t.co/ABKrdnqaMD — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 14, 2020

This is a developing story.

