Access Houston || GHFC MLK Breakfast | BHS Original MLK Parade

This segment of Access Houston we have Mr. Donnell Cooper, President of the Greater Houston Frontiers Club to remind us of the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast. This is one of GHFC’s signature events that help raise scholarship money for the student who will receive them at the end of the school year. Donnell talks about the breakfast, the honorees for this year, and the key note speaker.

Our next conversation is with Mr. Sylvester Brown, executive director of the Black Heritage Society. Mr. Brown is here to give us the rich history of the Original MLK Parade, what Dr. King would think of what’s going on today, and how to participate in the festivities that will be going on that day.

