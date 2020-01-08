MTV’s ‘True Life: Crime’ To Cover Mysterious Death Of Chicago Teen Kenneka Jenkins

In September 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins went to a party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center. Her body was found in a freezer of the hotel with no answers as to how she was killed or who was responsible.

Family and friends demanded answers and the Rosemont Police Department released a controversial surveillance video that showed Jenkins walking alone in the hallways and kitchen area of the hotel where her body was found.

Her death is now the subject of an episode of True Life: Crime, a spinoff of MTV’s popular documentary series, True Life.

Jenkins’ episode is the series premiere which is set to air tonight (Jan. 8) on MTV. Hosted by journalist Dometi Pongo, True Life Crime will consist of eight episodes that will cover a series of high profile murder tales, their aftermaths and more.

RELATED: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Files $50M Lawsuit Against Hotel One Year After She Was Found Dead In Freezer

RELATED: 5 Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Death

Also On 97.9 The Box: