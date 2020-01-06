CLOSE
Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head Coach

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to become the ninth head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, multiple outlets are reporting.

McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record as head coach of the Packers for 13 years, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2011. He made the playoffs 9 times and compiled a 10-8 record in the postseason, making two NFC championship game appearances along with the Super Bowl victory.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Cowboys officially said that Jason Garrett would not be returning as head coach.

Most reactions from Cowboys fans (and haters) were — well, just see for yourself.

