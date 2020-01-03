CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trey Songz Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault

Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Trey Songz is embroiled in a multi-million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year in Miami.

Per court documents obtained by The Blast, Songz is being sued by an unnamed Georgia woman who alleges the singer assaulted her inside the VIP Section At Miami’s E11even night club on New Years 2018.

“[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission,” the lawsuit reads.

The victim also claims that she was not the only woman who was subject to an assault on the night. Another woman, per court documents, confided to her that Songz put his hands down her pants as well. The second victim told the unnamed woman who is suing Songz that he forcefully touched her butt without consent.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

“Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina,” the lawsuit claims.

The alleged attack has the unnamed woman seeking more than $10 million in damages, ranging from assault and battery but also intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Songz was accused of domestic assault in 2018 but the plaintiff in the case dropped her lawsuit. The woman, Andrea Buera, claimed that Songz attacked her during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in 2018. Songz’ legal team claimed that the incident occurred but Songz acted in self-defense and Buera subsequently dropped her lawsuit.

RELATED: Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges

RELATED: Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah

trey songz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DaBaby Held Without Bond After Active Dallas Warrant…
 3 hours ago
01.03.20
Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded…
 4 hours ago
01.03.20
Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais
Trey Songz Hit With $10 Million Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 7 hours ago
01.03.20
20 items
Laugh To Keep From Crying: Black Twitter Gets…
 8 hours ago
01.03.20
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & More…
 9 hours ago
01.03.20
Tempers Flare In Love & Hip Hop: Miami…
 11 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charges In Miami
 23 hours ago
01.03.20
10 items
Rihanna Brings The Heat With This Haute Shoot…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
YG Apologizes For Old “Ignorant” Views He Expressed…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
‘Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Sisters In Style: Beyoncé Gifts Tiffany Haddish A…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Was Happy To Be…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Peep The First Full Trailer for ‘A Quiet…
 2 days ago
01.01.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close