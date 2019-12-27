CLOSE
Former G-Unit Member Young Buck Arrested, Held Without Bond

“Let's play the game, I'm the quarterback; don't stop, homey. I go to jail if I get sacked, so block for me.”- Young Buck

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 14, 2018

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Former G-Unit member turned 50 Cent nemesis Young Buck spent his holidays behind bars and it looks like he won’t be coming home anytime soon.

According to Fox 17 NashvilleYoung Buck, whose real name David Darnell Brown, was jailed on December 20th in Cheatham County, Tennessee on a felony fugitive from justice warrant for child abandonment out of Georgia. Brown was taken into custody after an officer pulled over a driver of a black Ford F-150, in which Buck was passenger, who appeared to be talking on his cell phone while driving.

The officer notes that upon approaching the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. When asked by the officer if there was marijuana in the truck, Brown reportedly handed him a rolled joint and said it was his. Despite his compliance, which helped the “Stomp” rapper avoid additional charges, a system check showed that Buck had a full extradition warrant out of Newton County, Georgia for child abandonment. Brown was placed in custody before police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a clear baggy containing approximately three grams of marijuana on the passenger side of the vehicle, which Young Buck claimed and advised the officer he was attempting to hand it to him when it fell. Police told Fox 17 that Buck was not charged with the marijuana because of the pending extradition to Georgia and his “very cooperative” demeanor.

Despite his cooperation, Young Buck will spend the next few months in jail due to his warrant type, making him ineligible for bond until his court date in May.

This isn’t the first time that Young Buck has been behind bars. In 2016, the rapper was arrested for violating probation in regards to a restraining order after trying to contact an ex who had a restraining order against him. Then in 2017, he was indicted for on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and vandalism after allegedly calling his then ex more than 100 times, threatening to torch her apartment, and kicking down her door-resulting in him being imprisoned for 7 months.

Young Buck’s next court date is set for May 7th, 2020. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Former G-Unit Member Young Buck Arrested, Held Without Bond  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

