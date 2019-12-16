CLOSE
Entertainment News
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa Wu” Allah Has Died

Popa Wu's distinctive voice and his Five Percent teachings were a common fixture on many of the Clan's releases.

Fans of the Wu-Tang Clan are gathered in mourning after news that Popa Wu, a common fixture on many of the Clan’s releases, has died. Popa Wu’s distinctive voice and his passionate Five Percent teachings were always a standout moment.

Also known as Freedom Allah, Popa Wu was a certified triple OG with knowledge of self. Most fans heard Popa Wu for the first time on Raekwon’s “North Star” bonus track from the Only Built For Cuban Linx in 1995, a moment that became a signature style for the true and living G-O-D.

Popa Wu also lent his jewels to tracks such as Ghostface Killah’s “Black Jesus” and “All That I Got Is You.” Popa Wu also released an album, Visions In The 10th Chamber, in 2000 featuring a number of Clan affiliates. He was also active on social media, most especially on Instagram.

It isn’t known what Popa Wu’s physical degree (age) was, and we’ll update this post as it develops.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Freedom “Popa Wu” Allah.

Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa Wu” Allah Has Died  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

