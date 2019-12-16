CLOSE
Sean “Diddy” Combs Gives Kim Porter A Loving Birthday Message

It would have been the model and mother of Combs' children's 49th birthday.

Source: WENN / WENN

The loss of Kim Porter completely shook Sean “Diddy” Combs to his core, and hearts around the world were broken after her unfortunate passing. Combs took to Instagram over the weekend to give the model and mother of his children a loving message on what would have been her 49th birthday.

Porter would have turned 49 today (December 16), and Diddy used his Instagram page to remind the world of what was a far deeper bond than any outsider knew. In a collage of short videos condensed in the post, Diddy’s caption the message with words that appear to be nothing short of sincere.

From IG:

Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!

Combs and Porter are the parents of four children, including Combs’ adopted son, Quincy.

Watch the video below.

Photo: WENN

Sean “Diddy” Combs Gives Kim Porter A Loving Birthday Message  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

diddy , Kim Porter

