Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance On NBC’s ‘Good Girls’

She will show off her chops on the comedy-drama 'Good Girls'.

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her strong knees and acting chops to T.V.

The rapper is set to make an appearance on the NBC comedy-drama Good Girls, according to a post from the show’s Instagram. Meg touts in the video, “What’s up hotties, it’s me Megan Thee Stallion, the Hot Girls coach, and NBC done let me come on and be on Good Girls and yea, ya just need to tune in and get ready for me.”

 

It’s yet to be revealed the role Meg will play in the season three episode or how many episodes she will appear in.

According to Shadow and Act, Good Girls follows three suburban moms who when tired of trying to make ends meet, decide to advocate for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. However, when the manager catches a glimpse of one of the ladies and the loot is far more than anticipated, it doesn’t take too long before the three best friends realize the ideal getaway will be harder than they expected.

The show stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

You can check out a trailer from season two below.

Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance On NBC’s ‘Good Girls’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

