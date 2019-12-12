CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares Details On Instagram Live

Did he at least call the ambulance before going live on IG?!

2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes - Day 2

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Back in the day 50 Cent basically became Hip-Hop’s Superman after surviving 9 shots to his physical while in his hometown of Queens, but luckily for him none of them were shells to the dome (“dome” means “head” for non-ebonic speaking readers).

Dallas rapper Mo3 on the other hand wasn’t as fortunate as Fiddy and this past Tuesday night (Dec. 10) apparently found himself with a gunshot wound to the head. But instead of making a beeline to the hospital emergency room the Big D representative took to IG live to let his fans know he just got clapped up and that some “h*e a$$ ni**a just pulled through here. I’m good! Ni**a just shot me in the head and grazed my back. Man, i’m good!”

All the while you head one of his peoples screaming for him to get help.

While many speculate it was just a publicity stunt due to him then dropping a quick clip for his next joint rocking the same bloodied up shirt, these days you never know what rappers are capable of if put in certain situations. For all we know he shot this promotional clip while waiting for the ambulance.

View this post on Instagram

I’m To QWICK For Dat Link In Bio 😈 #Osama

A post shared by Osama3ladin (@hotboymo3) on

Whether or not he actually got shot or it was all staged remains to be seen but what’s becoming obvious is that “living” and “dying” for social media is getting outta control at this point. Getting attention for “Likes” or “Hearts” or just to create a buzz isn’t worth alllll that. Just sayin.’

Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares Details On Instagram Live  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dallas , mo3

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Solange
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 3 hours ago
12.12.19
Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 8 hours ago
12.12.19
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 18 hours ago
12.11.19
John Wick 3 film stills
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 20 hours ago
12.11.19
Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 24 hours ago
12.11.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close