CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After Juice Wrld’s Passing

We can only hope and pray he stands by his words...

92.3 Real Street Festival

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The sudden passing of up and coming artist Juice Wrld shook the Hip-Hop culture to its core and though it was tragic it seems like it’s helping other people and artists deciding to make better life decisions as Trippie Redd has let it be known he’s quitting using and abusing controlled substances.

During an live IG session this past Monday (Dec. 9), the “Who Needs Love” artist proclaimed that if it’s not Mary Jane, he’s not indulging in any other forbidden loves. Speaking directly to his phone, Trippie bluntly states “We ain’t doing it no more, period. If it ain’t weed we ain’t going it no more. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean us as a group. Us as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs.”

Lord, we hope his words ring true because this drug craze seems to be getting outta control.

According to Juice’s ex-wifey the “Lucid Dreams” artist would use a combination of Percocet and lean on the regular to get his fix and according to reports Juice chugged a gang of pills when police began searching his jet, which in turn led to him having a seizure and dying.

Hopefully his death will continue to inspire heads to put down the hardcore drugs and pick up the baton that Trippie Redd’s running with right now.

Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After Juice Wrld’s Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 14 hours ago
12.11.19
John Wick 3 film stills
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 17 hours ago
12.11.19
Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 20 hours ago
12.11.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 22 hours ago
12.11.19
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 23 hours ago
12.11.19
Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After…
 23 hours ago
12.12.19
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 3 days ago
12.09.19
2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In And The…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close