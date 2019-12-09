CLOSE
Peep The First Trailer to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' [Video]

Now we're just wondering if this film's gonna have as classic a theme song as the original...

It’s been months since the announcement that a brand new Ghostbusters film set in the world of the original was in the works. Though it pissed off Leslie Jones as it would completely dismiss the all-female Ghostbusters film she was a part of in 2015, the new trailer to Jason Reitman’s vision looks pretty damn lit.

Starring Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and a couple of other kids that no doubt give this film a Stranger Things feel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place decades after the events of the 80’s paranormal phenomena that engulfed New York City and introduced four wisecracking heroes to the world. With Wolfhard playing the role of Egon’s grandson, he and his family move out to the sticks only to find themselves in the middle of a resurgence of the restless spirits who look to once again wreck havoc on a small town. After discovering his grandaddy’s ghost busting equipment, Wolfhard and his new teen team go out and continue that long gone ghost hunting legacy.

Though we don’t get any looks at any of the OG characters, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver are slated to all reprise their characters from the 80’s. So we have that to look forward to.

Check out the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife below and let us know if you’ll be putting down paper on this when it premiers next year.

