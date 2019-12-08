CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At The Strip Club & More

Bardi is singing the praises of the Motherland.

Pardison Fontaine In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is doing the work African tourism boards could only dream of. The Bronx rapper was in Nigeria, where she hit the strip club of course.

Bardi took to IG stories to give us an update on her whereabouts, including some dates in Nigeria and Ghana. While in the former, she turned up at a local shake joint and was seen making it rain Naira, Nigeria’s currency. She shared it on her IG stories, so you know it was real.

Also worth noting, it wasn’t all about the debauchery. Caught brought items for local kids while shopping, too.

She also seems to have blessed on orphanage with goods as well. Pay it forward.

 

Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At The Strip Club & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 7 hours ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 7 hours ago
12.08.19
Juice Wrld
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 8 hours ago
12.08.19
Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s…
 2 days ago
12.07.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
20 items
Ladies Are Here For Tom Hanks And His…
 2 days ago
12.07.19
Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon on Fat…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Kanye West Announces Second Biblical Opera ‘Mary’
 2 days ago
12.06.19
K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
The IRS Hits Lil Kim With $60,000 Tax…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament
Tahiry Has No Regrets Denying Joe Budden’s Marriage…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Naughty & Nice! Jordyn Woods Stunts On The…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
R. Kelly Facing New Charges Over Obtaining Fake…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Matthew A. Cherry’s Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Is…
 2 days ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close