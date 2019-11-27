CLOSE
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story Of Survival & Triumph [EXCLUSIVE]

The Domestic Violence Awareness advocate shares a story far deeper than the one you may know

Sabrina Greenlee

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Sabrina Greenlee isn’t hiding her story anymore.

The mother of Houston Texans wide receiver and NFL All-Pro Deandre Hopkins has a much-documented story about how she became blind but in this exclusive sitdown with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios, she shares a greater story of survival from her childhood regarding molestation from her pastor (2:00), championing her mom and dad (5:00), the day she was attacked (8:10), the power of forgiveness and so much more.

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins’ Mother Sabrina Greenlee To Have Her Story Turned Into A Movie

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That Left Her Blind

