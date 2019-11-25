Access Houston || More Than Christmas | ONEGoal

This segment of Access Houston we welcome back from The Ensemble Theatre director Eileen J. Morris, composer and lyricist, Stephanie Blue, and actress An’Tick Von Morphxing to talk about the musical ‘More Than Christmas.’ The Mercy family is hosting their annual family Christmas gathering where there’s more than merriment behind each smile and presents aren’t the only thing getting unwrapped. ‘More Than Christmas’ is running now through December 29th at The Ensemble Theatre.

Next we have the executive director of ONEGoal-Houston, Patty Williams-Down to talk to us about ONEGoal and the work that they do. ONEGoal is aprt of a national leading college access and success organizations that partners with schools in the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and now Houston. ONEGoal forms powerful partnerships with each city to bring awareness to the “Forgotten Middle,” which refers to students from under-served communities, who come from a socioeconomic status that contribute to the degree divide.

