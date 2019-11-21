CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Damon Dash Arrested For Unpaid Child Support, Pays Over $1 Million

The cops were kind and considerate considering the Hip-Hop mogul's situation.

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Damon “Dame” Dash paid off all his child support. Unfortunately, he was arrested in the process, but was able to walk free once the bills were cleared the same day.

According to TMZ, the Roc-a-fella founder hit up a Manhattan courthouse to pay one of the two child support bills that have been hanging over his head. Since he was so delinquent, he had a pair of arrest warrants with his name on them.

After paying up in Manhattan, Dame was arrested as he left the courthouse, despite his intent to pay the 2nd child support bill right away. He was arrested and process, but then reportedly escorted to the Bronx where he needed to pay up. Dame reportedly pay another million in the BX, and his child support payments are now up to date, we hope.

Dame told TMZ the cops were kind and cooperative.

Now he can hustle, legally, in NYC without having to worry about getting pinched. Considering he reportedly isn’t generating steady income to the point he couldn’t pay a separate $2400 debt, it’s a blessing. Back in April, Dash opened Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 in Burbank, CA

 

Damon Dash Arrested For Unpaid Child Support, Pays Over $1 Million  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Damon Dash

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With…
 1 hour ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 2 hours ago
11.21.19
Damon Dash Arrested For Unpaid Child Support, Pays…
 3 hours ago
11.21.19
Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement…
 3 hours ago
11.21.19
15 items
Kim Kardashian Roasted To Steve Harvey Suit Smithereens…
 23 hours ago
11.21.19
Jussie Smollet Is Suing The City Of Chicago
 1 day ago
11.20.19
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Nominees
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Studio Exec Suggested Juila Roberts Play Harriet Tubman
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Donnie Houston & GT Mayne
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriter Award At Soul…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
14 items
All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close